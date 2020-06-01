Michael Marsh



Knoxville - Michael Steven Marsh, age 58, of Knoxville passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Tennova Hospital (Turkey Creek) from complications of sepsis. Michael was born February 5, 1962 in Oak Ridge, TN to Fred and Virginia Marsh, the third of five sons. He was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. Michael graduated from Farragut High School in 1980. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Lincoln Memorial University in 1985. He has worked for Comcast as a technical advisor for almost 13 years. Michael was an avid sports fan, and outdoorsman, and a weightlifter.



Michael is survived by his son, Jimmy Joshua Marsh and Jimmy's mother, Linda Floyd; his parents, Virginia and Fred Marsh; brothers; Fred Marsh III (Teresa), David Marsh, John Marsh (Joanne), and Robert Marsh (Monique).



Graveside services and interment will be at Berry Highland Memorial on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Rebecca Fetzer and Charles Maynard officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Manna House (Cokesbury Food Pantry) or Susannah's House (a program to support drug addicted mothers and their babies) through Cokesbury United Methodist Church at 9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37922.









