Knoxville - On Monday, January 20, 2020, loving husband and father, Michael (Mike) McGuiness, passed away at the age of 70. Mike was born in Oak Ridge, TN to Frank and Frances McGuiness. He attended Bearden High School '68 and received a degree in Architecture from the University of Tennessee. Although Mike was an architect for much of his life, those closest will remember his love for the Lord, and his love for his wife Leta and their family. Mike had a passion for sailing and helping others. His adventurous spirit and skills as an architect were used on many mission trips over the course of his life. Mike bravely fought Alzheimer's disease for the last decade. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his wife, his sister, Mary Fraser, his brother, Mark McGuiness, his three daughters, Natalie, Rachael, and Claire, four step sons, Josh, Caleb, Seth and Jacob Gaither, and nine grandchildren. Mike was a member of the Apostles Anglican Church of Knoxville. The family will hold a service in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the National Alzheimer's Organization.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
