Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Meaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Meaney


1978 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Meaney Obituary
Michael Meaney

Knoxville - Michael Meaney passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born November 8, 1978, the first of two sons born to Jeff and Kathy Meaney. Mike had a big heart and would often bring home injured rabbits and birds in an attempt to nurse them to health. As an adult, Mike loved golfing with friends, and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Bruins, and New England Patriots. He never met a stranger and didn't possess a discriminating bone in his body.

He will be dearly missed by his many friends and family members.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Jeff Meaney; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles O'Neill; and Mr. and Mrs. James Meaney. He is survived by his loving mother, Kathy; younger brother, Tim; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -