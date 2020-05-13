|
|
Michael Meaney
Knoxville - Michael Meaney passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born November 8, 1978, the first of two sons born to Jeff and Kathy Meaney. Mike had a big heart and would often bring home injured rabbits and birds in an attempt to nurse them to health. As an adult, Mike loved golfing with friends, and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Bruins, and New England Patriots. He never met a stranger and didn't possess a discriminating bone in his body.
He will be dearly missed by his many friends and family members.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Jeff Meaney; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles O'Neill; and Mr. and Mrs. James Meaney. He is survived by his loving mother, Kathy; younger brother, Tim; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 15, 2020