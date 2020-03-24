Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fenton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. Fenton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael P. Fenton Obituary
Michael P. Fenton

Lenoir City - Michael P. Fenton - age 66 of Lenoir City passed away March 23, 2020. Mike's passions were music and boating. Mike managed and retired from Louisville Landing Marina. He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Whitey" and Helen Powers Fenton; nephews, Matt Fenton and Michael Canniff. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy Fenton; mother-in-law, June Zachary; sister and brother-in-law Anne and Bob Canniff of NH; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Lee Fenton of Haverhill, MA, Peter Fenton (Jannie Giles) of Pleasureville, KY, Steve and Cathy Fenton of East Hampstead, NH; nieces, Clara, Nora and Shaye; nephews, Dan and Tommy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current health conditions. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Way of Loudon County, P O Box 145, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -