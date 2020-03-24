|
|
Michael P. Fenton
Lenoir City - Michael P. Fenton - age 66 of Lenoir City passed away March 23, 2020. Mike's passions were music and boating. Mike managed and retired from Louisville Landing Marina. He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Whitey" and Helen Powers Fenton; nephews, Matt Fenton and Michael Canniff. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy Fenton; mother-in-law, June Zachary; sister and brother-in-law Anne and Bob Canniff of NH; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Lee Fenton of Haverhill, MA, Peter Fenton (Jannie Giles) of Pleasureville, KY, Steve and Cathy Fenton of East Hampstead, NH; nieces, Clara, Nora and Shaye; nephews, Dan and Tommy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current health conditions. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Way of Loudon County, P O Box 145, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020