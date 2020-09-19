Michael Prater
Knoxville - Charles Michael "Mike" Prater, 67, of Knoxville, TN passed away at his home Sunday, September 6.
Mike was born on April 2, 1953 and grew up with his loving family in Jellico, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr and Mrs Charles Prater (Charlie and Nancy); brother Robert Prater (Bob); brother-in-law, Dan Harris.
Mike is survived by his loving and loyal dog Frankie Mae; sisters, Salley Harris, Maggie Wright, Martha Dwyer and brother-in-law Bill Dwyer; nieces and nephews, Keith Harris (Michelle), Salley Anne Nelson, Allison Swindle, Sarah Wright Wilson (Jason), Eric Wright (Shelby) and Will Dwyer; great nieces and nephews, Bryson, Natalie Kate, Lane, Sidney, Annabelle and Carter; great-great nephew Kade.
There was a private Celebration of Mike's life with the family.
Donations can be made in Mikes memory to the American Diabetes Association
or Young Williams Animal Village.