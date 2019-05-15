|
Michael R. Atkins
Knoxville, TN
Michael R. Atkins, age 61, of Knoxville, took his final flight home on May 9, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Fred H. Atkins and Helen M. Atkins and brother Lawrence Gene Atkins. Survived by children Samantha (Frank) Lord and Marcus (Kayla) Atkins; life partner Monica Bailey; brothers Howard (Gail) Atkins, David "Duck" Atkins and special sister-in-law Tammy Atkins; grandchildren Samuel, Sarah Elizabeth, Ella Kate, Daniel and Ava. He was blessed with several nieces and nephews. He had a love for adventure, travel and his pets. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm Thursday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow at 8 pm, Rev. Wesley Pursiful officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or Young-Williams Animal Center. Condolences for the family may be expressed at
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2019