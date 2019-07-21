|
|
Michael R. Haynes
Knoxville - MICHAEL R. HAYNES, age 58 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born and raised in Knoxville the son of the late Raymond and Edith Mae (Patterson) Haynes and is survived by his sister, Laura Ann (David) Anderson and nieces, Hannah and Rachel Anderson; brother, David Allen (Candy) Haynes and niece, Suzanne Griffith; nephew Dustin Haynes and great-niece, Makayla Griffith; several aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of close friends in the downtown area of Knoxville. At his request no services will be held and memorials should be made to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE, TN www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019