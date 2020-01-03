Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Lenoir City - Michael Ray Ballard age 63 of Lenoir City passed away January 2, 2020. Mike was a former employee of Ingles and Weigels. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Imogene Ballard; sister, Darlene Ballard; brother, Donnie Ballard. Survived by his brother, Larry Ballard; sister, Sherri Ballard Hill; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, January 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. David Latham officiating. Burial will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
