Michael Ray (Tex) Peters

Michael Ray (Tex) Peters Obituary
Michael (Tex) Ray Peters

Born 5-18-65 left this world 11-27-19. He is survived by his lifetime friend and beloved fiance Tina Walker, son Wesley Peters, Mother Barbara LaRue, sisters; Jan (John) Perry, Mari (Mickey) Campbell, Patti Mink, Uncle Jim (Ginny) Vann, and many nephews ,nieces, cousins,and life long friends. Mike was preceeded in death by father Ray (Pete) Peters, sister Paula Florence, grandparents; James and Ruth Vann, Wes and Katherine Peters, brother in law Daryl Mink. Mike was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, camping, baseball and just being out in nature. He was a mason, had a lawncare service and an over the road trucker. Mike was often the center of attention, everyone was drawn to his quick wit, carefree attitude and humor but most importantly his kindness and generosity. He enjoyed having a good time but always wanted everyone else to have a better time. One of his proudest moments was the birth of his son, Wesley. Mike will be missed by everyone who knew him. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 at Wooddale Church of Christ, 8750 Asheville Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37924.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
