Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Richard Gillespie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Richard Gillespie Obituary
Michael Richard Gillespie

Knoxville, TN

Michael Richard Gillespie, born June 15, 1952, passed away April 12, 2019 at the age of 66. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a graduate of the Young High School class of 1970. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles William Gillespie, Sr.; grandparents, Ollie and Mike Stavros and Mallie and Richard Gillespie; aunt and uncle Ruth and William Heintz; uncle, Herbert (Buddy) Combs, and cousin, Richard Heintz. Michael is survived by his mother, Christina S. Gillespie; brother, Charles Gillespie, Jr.; aunt Betty Ann Combs; cousin Frank Combs and wife Teresa and their children Jessica, Benjamin, and Lilly Combs; cousin William A. Heintz; and faithful cat Squirt. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:00pm for graveside services, Dr. George Hollander officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now