|
|
Michael Richard Gillespie
Knoxville, TN
Michael Richard Gillespie, born June 15, 1952, passed away April 12, 2019 at the age of 66. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a graduate of the Young High School class of 1970. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles William Gillespie, Sr.; grandparents, Ollie and Mike Stavros and Mallie and Richard Gillespie; aunt and uncle Ruth and William Heintz; uncle, Herbert (Buddy) Combs, and cousin, Richard Heintz. Michael is survived by his mother, Christina S. Gillespie; brother, Charles Gillespie, Jr.; aunt Betty Ann Combs; cousin Frank Combs and wife Teresa and their children Jessica, Benjamin, and Lilly Combs; cousin William A. Heintz; and faithful cat Squirt. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:00pm for graveside services, Dr. George Hollander officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019