Michael Shawn Tuck
Greenback - Michael Shawn Tuck, age 39 of Greenback, TN went Home on Friday, December 6, 2019. After he courageously fought a 19-month battle with cancer, Shawn now has his God-made resurrection body in Heaven. He will never again experience sickness, pain or suffering as he did on this earth. Shawn was ready to exchange exile for homecoming. He will be so greatly missed by all of us who love him, but we are so thankful that Shawn is now celebrating, face-to-Face with Jesus, as we all one day will... We who BELIEVE and ACCEPT the miraculous Gifts of God...We will see you again, precious son, brother, dad, and companion. Shawn was a 1998 graduate of Greenback High School and he loved hunting and fishing. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Hubert and Agatha Tuck, George Dunlap and R.C. and Elaine Tipton; uncles, Junior, Joe, Jake, Cecil and Bud Tuck and Jimmy Dunlap; aunts, Jessie Bottoms, Mary Rose and Jane Smith. Survived by his daughters, Seana Tuck and Macee Tuck; father and step-mother, Mike and Jeanne Tuck; mother and step-father, Patsy and Tony Sowders; sister and brother-in-law, Tara and Clint Kelley; loving companion of 14 years, Lori Eakins; Lori's mom, Penny and daughter, Amanda, all of whom honored, supported and fought alongside Shawn through every step of the cancer battle; grandmother, Margaret Dunlap; uncles, Lilburn Tuck, Charles Tuck and wife, Rowena and many cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 8th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday with Rev. Charles Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Hickory Valley Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019