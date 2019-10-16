|
|
Michael "Mike" Stuart Kavanagh
Knoxville - Michael "Mike" Stuart Kavanagh, age 78, of Knoxville, formerly of Daphne, Alabama, passed away on October 11, 2019.
Mike was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend. He was a renowned world traveler, storyteller, drinking companion, and general merrymaker. Heaven just hired a hell of a guy.
Mike was a graduate of Knoxville Catholic High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, The Knoxville Downtown Sertoma Club, and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Daphne, Alabama.
He is preceded in death by his parents, David Henley Kavanagh and Josephine Felts Kavanagh.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Elizabeth Ware Kavanagh; sons and daughters-in-law, David (Nick) N. Kavanagh and Kelly Simler, and Eric S. Ironside; daughters and sons-in-law, Stacey K. MacKenna and James MacKenna; Katie Kavanagh and Craig Howard; Wendy I. Poulsen and Jeff Poulsen; grandchildren, Sean M. MacKenna, Chase T. MacKenna, Kelsey P. MacKenna, Oliver M. Prochaska, and Henley T. Prochaska; brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell A. Kavanagh and Donna C. Kavanagh; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allen (Sonny) J. and Wyndham Ware; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Rachel Shea and the nurses and staff of Amedisys for their loving care during this time.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the , https://donate3.cancer.org
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com and arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019