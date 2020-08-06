1/1
Michael Thomas Elliott
Michael Thomas Elliott

Born January 2, 1957, passed away August 1, 2020. Michael loved people and God beyond measure. He retired from the FBI as Supervisory Special Agent in 2007. In recent years, he impacted many lives in Stafford County, Virginia as the Executive Director of S.E.R.V.E., Stafford's food pantry. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. Elliott and Barbara Jean Lee Elliott and sister Gail Elliott McDaniel.

Survived by his wife Linda Crossley Elliott, his children Caitlin (husband: Coleman Sweat), Zachary and Taihlor Elliott and his sister Vicki Elliott Gibson (Rutledge, TN).

A Celebration of Life service will be on August 9, at 4pm at The Mount Church 1112 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, VA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to S.E.R.V.E. at serve-helps.org.

Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
