|
|
Michael Turner
Corryton - Turner, Michael W. 59 of Corryton, TN passed away suddenly at his home Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was a loving husband, father and Papaw Monk. Mike was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed working with his hands on beautiful antiques. He was of the Pentecostal faith who loved God, the Bible and gospel music. Mike was a skilled drummer. He was preceded in death by parents, Tommy and Francis Turner; son, Andrew Michael Turner; brothers, Scotty Allen Turner and Marty Lee Turner; special aunt and uncle, Paul and Jeannette Holly. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Karen Burchfield Turner; brother, Thomas Paul (Melissa) Turner; daughter, Kelsey Lynn (Joseph) Gribble, Kristen (Shannon) Collins; son, Timothy Dinwiddie; grandchildren, Abigail Lynn Wilson, Asher Lee Wilson, Andi Elaine Gribble, Kylie Dinwiddie. Celebration of his life will take place Saturday, November 30th at 3:00pm at Adair Park 1807 Adair Drive Knoxville, TN 37918 under the Shelter at the corner of Jenkins and Adair Drive.
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 (865) 970-2955. www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019