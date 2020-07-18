1/
Michael (Shane) Vaulton
Michael (Shane) Vaulton

Knoxville - Michael (Shane) Vaulton, age 47 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Friday July 17, 2020 at UT Hospital. He is survived by his best friend Jake (his dog); parents Patricia and Mark Phillips (stepdad); grandmothers Bobbie Monday Kitts Driver and Wilma Vaulton.

There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Human Society of The Tennessee Valley. A guest book will be available at the funeral home for condolences and to pay tribute to Michael (Shane).

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel & Crematory are honored to serve the Vaulton family and invites you to sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
