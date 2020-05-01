|
|
Michael Victor Kochenderfer
Knoxville - Michael Victor Kochenderfer, age 71, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on May 1, 2020. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. Mike retired from General Motors after 30 years. He was a beloved member of the sober communities of Knoxville and Columbus, Ohio. Mike was a car enthusiast, avid boater and fisherman, and loved UT and The Ohio State football teams. He loved to laugh, and was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Mike will be sorely missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Charlotte Kochenderfer. Mike is survived by his wife of 20 years, Linda Hammock Kochenderfer; children, Monica Kochenderfer (Steve), Amy Parker, Matthew Long, Jessica Werther (Paul), Michael Evans (Veronica), and was also guardian for grandchildren, Alexis Kochenderfer and Arianna Parker; grandchildren, Isabella, Emily, Maiya, Carl, Corbin, Brooks, Cheyenne, Wyatt, and Bella; siblings, David Kochenderfer (Carmen), Judi Layne (Bob, deceased), Rita Edwards (Dan), Orin Kochenderfer (Lacey), and Esther Cooper (Dale); many beloved nieces and nephews; and countless lifelong friends. Family will gather at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 12 noon on Friday, May 8 and then process to Pleasant Forest Cemetery for a 1pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Park 40 Club c/o Marvin Swingle, 9217 Parkwest Blvd, Bldg B, Ste 1, Knoxville, TN 37923
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020