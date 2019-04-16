Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Hancock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael W. Hancock Obituary
Michael W Hancock

Knoxville, TN

Michael W. Hancock 66, of Strawberry Plains went to be with the Lord Saturday April 13, 2019. He was a member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Pepsi Bottling Group. Mike was preceded in death by mother and step-father Betty and Carl Radford. He is survived by wife of 47 years Darlene Hancock; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Kimberly Hancock; daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Jeremy Brackins; 4 grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Kaydence and Kambria; step-brother and wife, Steve and Sheila Radford. Special friends Mike and Brenda Glenn, David Rutherford and brother-in-law, Bryan Drinnen. The family will receive friends Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home, service will follow at 7:00 with Rev. Glen Bruner officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday April 18, 2019 at Pollard Cemetery in Kodak for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now