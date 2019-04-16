|
|
Michael W Hancock
Knoxville, TN
Michael W. Hancock 66, of Strawberry Plains went to be with the Lord Saturday April 13, 2019. He was a member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Pepsi Bottling Group. Mike was preceded in death by mother and step-father Betty and Carl Radford. He is survived by wife of 47 years Darlene Hancock; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Kimberly Hancock; daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Jeremy Brackins; 4 grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Kaydence and Kambria; step-brother and wife, Steve and Sheila Radford. Special friends Mike and Brenda Glenn, David Rutherford and brother-in-law, Bryan Drinnen. The family will receive friends Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home, service will follow at 7:00 with Rev. Glen Bruner officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday April 18, 2019 at Pollard Cemetery in Kodak for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019