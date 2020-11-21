1/
Michael Watson
1950 - 2020
Michael Watson

New Market - Michael Bart Watson, Born October 27, 1950, went to live with the Lord Jesus Christ, on November 18, 2020. He was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. He accepted Jesus as his Savior while attending Pleasant Grove Piney Baptist Church at a young age. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Anna (Shackelford) Watson and special uncle and aunt, Bruce and Ruby Watson. Left to cherish wonderful memories are his wife of 46 years, Marilyn McMillan Watson; son Michael Fred Watson (April); daughter Kyla Watson Sheppard (Johnny); grandchildren Bella Grace and Lilly Watson; Cameron, Elliot and Julian Sheppard; brother Ronnie Watson(Ginger); sister Donna Watson McCaleb and several nieces and nephews. Mike dearly loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. After retiring, Mike enjoyed fishing, farming, and NASCAR.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Bob Province officiating. Please meet at 10:45 at Pleasant Grove Piney Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mike may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund at 2200 Midway Road; Knoxville, TN 37914, or to the charity of your choice.

In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.

Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, 865-475-3892

www.farrarfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Piney Baptist Church Cemetery
