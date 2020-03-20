|
Michael Wayne Cullom, 61, of Knoxville, peacefully passed away in his sleep, March 14, 2020.
Preceded in death by father, Hiram Richard Cullom, Sr.; brother, Samuel A. Cullom and wife, Lola Cullom.
Survived by sons, Michael Jr., Trevor and Christopher Cullom; mother, Ollie Cullom; sisters, Deborah (Norman) Cox, Hattie Blair; brothers, Richard Jr., Troy, Dwight, and Willie (Karen), Sherby (Sally), Jason (Candace) Cullom; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Kendra, Mahki, Trinity, Christopher; other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 6:30 p.m., Pastor Cecil Clark, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020