Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cullom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wayne Cullom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Wayne Cullom Obituary
Michael Wayne Cullom, 61, of Knoxville, peacefully passed away in his sleep, March 14, 2020.

Preceded in death by father, Hiram Richard Cullom, Sr.; brother, Samuel A. Cullom and wife, Lola Cullom.

Survived by sons, Michael Jr., Trevor and Christopher Cullom; mother, Ollie Cullom; sisters, Deborah (Norman) Cox, Hattie Blair; brothers, Richard Jr., Troy, Dwight, and Willie (Karen), Sherby (Sally), Jason (Candace) Cullom; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Kendra, Mahki, Trinity, Christopher; other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 6:30 p.m., Pastor Cecil Clark, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -