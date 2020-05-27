Michael William Clinard
Michael William Clinard

Knoxville - Michael William Clinard, age 54, of Knoxville passed away at Roane County Medical Center on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was graduate of South Young High School, class of 1984 and was very family oriented. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Elbert Clinard and Martha Ann Loveday. He is survived by his Brother, Brian Clinard, sister-in-law, Karen Summers; step-brother, Mike Loveday, step-sisters, Tina Davis, and Becky Miller; nieces and nephews, Keith, Mikayla and Jason; mentor and step-father, Maj. Bill Loveday and several cousins and ROTC Alumni Family. Family will have a call at convenience from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
MAY
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
