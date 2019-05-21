|
Michael William Rich
Knoxville, TN
Michael William Rich, age 81, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17 in 1955 then switched to U.S. Air Force in 1965 before retiring in 1977. He spent 13 years overseas with 4 tours in isolated, remote areas in Vietnam. His military job was a Cryptanalyst. Retiring while stationed at NSA, Ft. Meade, MD, he turned down offers from the NSA, CIA, FBI, and State Department. He later worked several jobs before retiring from Mayo Garden Center.
Preceded in death by wife of 44 years, Linda "Sweets" Taylor Rich, sister, Mary Coss. Survived by lovely daughter, Serena Winegardner and husband Brad; sister, Sandy Seavey and husband Alvin; brother, Leonard Shultz and wife Beverly; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Tuesday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Wednesday for the 11 am graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 21, 2019