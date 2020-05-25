|
Michael Wise
Knoxville - Michael Lynn Wise, age 41, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home. He was born September 4, 1978. Michael was saved and baptized at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He was the owner of Volunteer Bail Bonds and an avid UT fan. He was preceded in death by father, Michael Lundy, grandparents, Ted & Thelma Lundy, James R. Wise, and Ruth Wise Humphrey, and step-father, Fred Davis. Survivors include fiancé, Cathy Yelvington, sons, Blake Davis, Austin Van Lieu, Dalton Wise, and Peyton Yelvington, grandchildren, Bryson, Wyatt, Brantley, and Nevaeh, mother, Maxine Reed Kitts, sisters, Stephanie Reed and Candi Welch, brothers, Casey Reed and Timmy Lundy, grandmother, Linda B. Wise, aunt, Kathyern Wise, former wife, Teresa Wise, as well as many other loved ones. Family and friends may call at their convenience 10 am-7 pm, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. David Cash & Rev. Carl Brown officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 pm Wednesday at MT. Olive Cemetery for interment at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 25 to May 27, 2020