Michael Wylie
Knoxville - Michael Allen Wylie, age 69, passed away September 1, 2020. Michael was born in Fountain City, graduated from Central High School and the University of Tennessee, and was a member of Central Baptist Church. He was a real estate appraiser and second-generation owner/operator of his business Appraisal Associates. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Marie Wylie. Survived by loving wife of 41 years, Patricia Wylie; step-mother Mona Wylie; children, Leslie Bateman and husband Tommy, Jennifer Ellenburg and husband Trent, Emily Hill and husband Darren; grandchildren, Thomas Bateman, Caden and Mary Michael Ellenburg, Rilynn and Carson Hill; sister, Linda Cochran and husband J.B.; nephew, Jim Cochran; niece, Jodi Mills. "Papa" was a sweet soul who loved making people laugh, taking his grandkids on boat rides, and following UT football through good times and bad. His giant heart and generous spirit will be deeply missed. The family will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com