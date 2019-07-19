|
Micheal Joseph Kirchoff
Knoxville - Micheal Joseph Kirchoff, age 74, of Knoxville, passed away on July 14, 2019. Michael graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BS Electrical Engineering. He served as Vice-president at Ortec in Oak Ridge; President and CEO of Victoreen in Solon, Ohio; Vicepresident of Technitrol, Philadelphia and retired from Dialight Corporation as President and CEO in Wall, New Jersey. He served and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Irene Kirchoff; brother, Tom Kirchoff; and sister, Mary Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Gardner Brown Kirchoff; son, Michael and wife Cathy Kirchoff; sisters Peg Bergen, Indiana and Pat Dumbus, Florida; stepsons, Keith Brown and wife Teresa, Brian Brown and wife Brenda and Christopher Brown and wife Jaime; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Michael was an avid ham radio operator from eleven years of age and member of several amateur radio clubs. He won numerous awards and contests.
A graveside service will be held Grandview Cemetery at 11am on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 19 to July 20, 2019