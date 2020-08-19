1/1
Micheal LaVada Beatty
Micheal LaVada Beatty

Knoxville - Micheal LaVada Beatty of Knoxville passed away August 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by son Jaquan Reece, Grandparents and Uncles. Micheal is survived by Mother, Mary Beatty, Father Bishop Dwight Frazier, Two children. JaLyn Beatty and Armani Beatty, Brothers, Aunts, Uncles and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.Mr. Beatty will lie-in-state on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 12 Noon at New Grey Cemetery. The family and friends will assemble on Saturday at the Unity Mortuary at 10:45 to proceed to the Cemetery. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
