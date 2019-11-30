Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Two Rivers Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Two Rivers Church
Michele Crawford Huffman Obituary
Lenoir City - Michele Crawford Huffman - age 53 of Lenoir City passed away November 28, 2019. She was a member of Two Rivers Church where she was active with the church prayer ministry and worked in the church café. Michele was an employee of Covenant Health and a former employee of Thompson Cancer Center. She loved her church and work family very much. Survived by her devoted husband of 31 years, Thomas Huffman; beloved son, Curtis Huffman; mother and father, Sherry and George Scarlett; siblings: Robert Crawford (Atala), Amy Scarlett, George Scarlett, Jeannine Hinkle (Scott), and David Scarlett; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Janet Murr (Robert), Ann Mashburn (Kevin); brother-in-law, Jerry Huffman, along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd at Two Rivers Church. Memorial services will follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: "Acts 2" at Two Rivers Church (2rc.tv/acts2) or "We Care" at Covenant Health. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
