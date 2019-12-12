Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
1020 Walker Rd.
Maryville, TN
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
1020 Walker Rd.
Maryville, TN
Maryville - Michelle Lee Harrin, age 39, of Maryville passed away December 10, 2019 at home.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Sue McCormick; children, Tamia Hurst, Adriana Harrin, Haiden Harrin, Aaliyah Ann Lloyd.

The family will receive friends 3:00-4:00 PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1020 Walker Rd., Maryville, with the Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 PM.

McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812 www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
