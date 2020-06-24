Michelle Lynn Hinds
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle Lynn Hinds

Knoxville - Michelle Lynn Hinds, née Beach, 61, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1959, to Sandy Scarlett and the late Thomas Beach, in Glendora, California. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Brad Hinds, her stepfather George Scarlett and her grandparents Robert and Willa Harding.

Michelle grew up in California and was a graduate of Marshall Fundamental High School. Michelle then moved to Tennessee, where she lived in Maryville and Knoxville. She was a member of Providence Church. A nail technician, she greatly enjoyed her relationships with her clients. She was well-known for her generosity and compassion for others.

Michelle loved everyone that knew her, but she truly treasured her family. She cherished her roles as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her mother Sandy Scarlett; her aunt Karen Remine (David); her sons Jesse Pritchard (Amy) and Jamey Pritchard (Sarah); her sister Vicki Bird Goodman (Steve); her brother Steven Bartholomew and her (five) grandchildren Talon, Shyleigh, Cooper, Brooks, and Jaymeson Pritchard, in addition to her beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Patricia Hinds, her brother-in-law Hayzen Hinds (Blair) and her sister-in-law Deedee Rogers (Steve) and their children.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, officiated by Stacey Bearden. Online condolences may be received at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved