Michelle Lynn Hinds
Knoxville - Michelle Lynn Hinds, née Beach, 61, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1959, to Sandy Scarlett and the late Thomas Beach, in Glendora, California. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Brad Hinds, her stepfather George Scarlett and her grandparents Robert and Willa Harding.
Michelle grew up in California and was a graduate of Marshall Fundamental High School. Michelle then moved to Tennessee, where she lived in Maryville and Knoxville. She was a member of Providence Church. A nail technician, she greatly enjoyed her relationships with her clients. She was well-known for her generosity and compassion for others.
Michelle loved everyone that knew her, but she truly treasured her family. She cherished her roles as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her mother Sandy Scarlett; her aunt Karen Remine (David); her sons Jesse Pritchard (Amy) and Jamey Pritchard (Sarah); her sister Vicki Bird Goodman (Steve); her brother Steven Bartholomew and her (five) grandchildren Talon, Shyleigh, Cooper, Brooks, and Jaymeson Pritchard, in addition to her beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Patricia Hinds, her brother-in-law Hayzen Hinds (Blair) and her sister-in-law Deedee Rogers (Steve) and their children.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, officiated by Stacey Bearden. Online condolences may be received at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.