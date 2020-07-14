1/
Michelle Lynn "Shelley" Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle Lynn "Shelley" Jones

Knoxville - Michelle Lynn "Shelley" Jones, age 47 passed away on July 13, 2020. After a courageous battle with cancer, she passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.

Shelley lived all her life in South Knoxville and was a member of the Doyle High School Pioneer Marching Band. She graduated from Doyle in 1991. She later attended the University of Tennessee graduating in 2003. She was employed by the State of Tennessee Comptrollers Office. She was of Protestant faith and had been recently attending the Bible Baptist Church of Seymour.

Shelley was a cat lover and knew even the stray cats by name. She loved and adored her feline "son" Tucker Jones. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them outdoors hiking and picnicking with an occasional trip to the beach. She took great pleasure in learning to water ski.

She is survived by and greatly missed by her father, Michael Jones; mother, Sue Jones; Beloved sister, Kathrine Jones; and several aunts and uncles and cousins. The family requests that you make a donation to your favorite cancer organization in honor of Shelley. At Shelley's request there will be no services held. There will be a guest book available for friends to stop by at their convenience to pay tribute to Shelley. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Highway

Knoxville, TN 37920

865-577-6666




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved