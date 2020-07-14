Michelle Lynn "Shelley" Jones
Knoxville - Michelle Lynn "Shelley" Jones, age 47 passed away on July 13, 2020. After a courageous battle with cancer, she passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.
Shelley lived all her life in South Knoxville and was a member of the Doyle High School Pioneer Marching Band. She graduated from Doyle in 1991. She later attended the University of Tennessee graduating in 2003. She was employed by the State of Tennessee Comptrollers Office. She was of Protestant faith and had been recently attending the Bible Baptist Church of Seymour.
Shelley was a cat lover and knew even the stray cats by name. She loved and adored her feline "son" Tucker Jones. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them outdoors hiking and picnicking with an occasional trip to the beach. She took great pleasure in learning to water ski.
She is survived by and greatly missed by her father, Michael Jones; mother, Sue Jones; Beloved sister, Kathrine Jones; and several aunts and uncles and cousins. The family requests that you make a donation to your favorite cancer organization in honor of Shelley. At Shelley's request there will be no services held. There will be a guest book available for friends to stop by at their convenience to pay tribute to Shelley. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com
