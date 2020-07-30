1/
Michelle Yvonne Richmond
Michelle Yvonne Richmond

Louisville - Michelle Yvonne Richmond, age 56 of Louisville, TN passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020. Michelle was a pianist and member of Maryville Baptist Tabernacle. She dedicated many years of hard work to SM Athletics and Levi Strauss. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Holmes; and father, Billy Reed. Survivors: Husband: William "Bill" Richmond, Son and daughter-in-law: Rob Perry and wife Blasia Perry

Daughter: Jennifer Giffin, Stepdaughter and son-in-law: Sarah and Dale Moore, Grandchildren: Jaylee and Hayden Giffin, Izzy and Lydia Perry, Addison Felker, Mother: Mary Reed, Sister and Brother-in-law: Jama and Mark Bowman, Brother: Steve Reed. Special thanks to her Kentucky Crew, church family, co-workers and special friend Elexa for all their help. The family will receive friends 11 AM - 1 PM Saturday with funeral service to follow at 1 PM at Maryville Baptist Tabernacle 1585 Tabor Rd, Maryville, TN 37801. Face masks and social distancing will be required upon entering the church. Graveside services will be private. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Maryville Baptist Tabernacle
AUG
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Maryville Baptist Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
