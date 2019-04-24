|
|
Micki Tye Yeary
Knoxville, TN
Micki Tye Yeary, age 86 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Sneedville, TN, passed away on April 19, 2019. Micki was a
loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Micki grew up in Harlan, Kentucky and played violin in the school band. She was a cheerleader at Cumberland College and the 1952 Mountain Laurel Festival Queen. She had an inquisitive mind, boundless energy, an entrepreneurial spirit and a competitive nature. Micki always stressed the value of a good education and, heeding her own words, became a Professor in the Education Department at Eastern Kentucky University. After her retirement she entered a second career in banking and eventually became President and CEO of The Peoples Bank in Ewing, Virginia. In addition, for the last 40 years she also ran the cattle business on the family farm.
Throughout her life Micki had a wide variety of interests and hobbies at which she excelled, including cooking, canning, sewing, farming, animal science, flying airplanes, gardening, fishing, quilting, weaving baskets, genealogy, automotive restoration, watching UT and UK basketball, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Micki will always be remembered for her zest for life and her bright smiling face but most of all she will be remembered as a caregiver. She truly enjoyed taking care of others.
Micki was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Lee Thompson ll and O.B. Yeary. She is survived and will be
dearly missed by her daughter, Terrisa Loving; sons, Dr. Robert Lee Thompson lll, Bryan Todd Thompson, Tracy E. and Susan Thompson, Tyler Smyth and Dr. Frances Thompson; grandchildren, Whitney Murphy, Tommy Loving, Cole Thompson, Taylor Thompson, Tess Thompson, Austin Tye Thompson, Mary Katherine Thompson, Calley Thompson, Madison Thompson, Ellery Thompson; great grandchildren, Lillie Murphy, Lauren Murphy, Brycen Loving and a host of extended family and friends.
The Funeral Service is Saturday, April 27th at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike at 2:00pm, with Tony Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends prior from 1:00-2:00pm. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her memory to The Pat Summitt Alzheimer's Foundation, 520 W. Summitt Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN. 37902. Online condolences may be made at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019