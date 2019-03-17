Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ijam's Nature Center
Knoxville, TN
Mike Burgin

Mike Burgin Obituary
Mike Burgin

Knoxville, TN

Mike Burgin - age 65 died peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was a much loved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was an avid UT Football/Basketball fan. He had a love for nature and found great joy in caring for his rose garden. He had a passion for good times and great music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ruth Burgin. He is survived by his daughter, Kelli Faddis; son, Scott Burgin; brothers, Chris Burgin and Pat Burgin; sister, Zoe Terrell; grandson, Tristan Faddis. A celebration of life for fellowship with family and friends will be held at Ijam's Nature Center - Knoxville, TN in the large meeting room on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm. His family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Prestige Assisted Living, Amedisys Hospice, special friend Anna, Michael Colquitt, and Meridian Baptist Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
