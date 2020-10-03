Mike Eugene BuchananDeer Lodge - Michael Eugene Buchanan, age 75, of Deer Lodge, Tennessee, formerly of Lenoir City and Lampasas, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 after a multi-year battle with cancer.Mike was born on July 24, 1945 in Lampasas, Texas. He was a member of the Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Mike led a quiet life with many accomplishments. Research to support identification of Africanized bees, renewable energy, and communication alternatives to support us all in case of conflicts. He worked at several national labs across his career of 40 years. HIs family remembers him for his diligence in teaching all of them the tools they needed to be strong, independent, good people in society. He had a sly sense of humor that resulted in a small squint of his eyes and a slight upturn of this smile. Among some of his family's favorite memories are changing the oil on the cars before they could go out on dates, turkey calling when friends came over, teaching them to shoot and hunt and to respect what the outdoors provided, and how to see the beauty in even the smallest periwinkle butterfly and beetle. Mike spent a lot of time in the woods. This was his happy place. He reflected and connected there, content to just watch and listen. When Mike wasn't hunting, he still enjoyed the outdoors gardening to provide food with a large vegetable garden and flowers (sunflowers, peonies and dahlias among his favorites), birdwatching, and enjoying his pets. Mike was an animal lover, his family can't remember a moment when he didn't have a special four-legged family member by his side, often "secretly" indulging them in treats. Mike will be remembered for his thoughtful, sometimes funny, but always practical gifts. His daughters got sleeping bags and firestarters as going away gifts when they moved west for school. His son got his father's antique tractor (somethings just aren't built like they used to be!). Mike was active with his kids. Travis remembers his Dad most for hunting and playing baseball with him, sometimes as just father, but often as a coach as well. Patty remembers her Dad for being her personal coach on the sidelines while playing softball, and involving her in his work science projects (when allowed!). Julie remembers her Dad for getting her through calculus 101 her first year of college and organizing shipping, box by box, of her belongings with his friends traveling for work when she moved to Colorado, and their many National Park camping trips. Betty best remembers her husband for the playful banter and teasing that kept things light and helped to smooth over life's rough spots; his thoughtful gifts, sometimes traditional jewelry, sometimes handmade works of art that he spent hours designing and creating, and; their many trips to National Parks and other natural wonders. Mike traveled the world during his life. His last trip took him to Costa Rica where he hiked rainforest ravines, rode boats through the mangrove forests and searched for views of sloths.Mike is survived by his wife Betty of 53 years, children Julie, Patty and Travis, and grandchildren Jenna, Laurel, Alexandra, Rowan and Eugene.Mike will be buried in Texas with his family.