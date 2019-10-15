|
|
Mike Gamble
Knoxville - Dennis "Mike" Gamble, age 71, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth & J.D. Gamble; mother in law, Joyce Wyatt; father in law, Manson Vitatoe; grandmother in law Dora Morgan; brother in law, Lynn Vitatoe; his son, Clay Gamble and special dog, "Wolfie". He is survived by his wife, Sharon Vitatoe Gamble; son, Travis and his wife, Aleisha; son, Adam; daughter, Katie; seven grandchildren; brother, Pat Gamble and his wife, Debbie; sister, Connie Robison and sister in law, Judy Vitatoe;
Mike was an honest, hard working, Christian man who loved his family. He previously was an assistant Boy Scout leader, a volunteer with Friends of the Smokies and Second Harvest Food Pantry. Mike will always be cherished for his kindness and dedication to his family.
The family would like to give a special thanks to U.T. Hospice and chaplain Peter Gakuru, their help was unwavering and saw us through to the end.
To honor Mike's wishes, there will be no services. Donations in his memory may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville TN, 37801or the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, P.O. Box 51723, Knoxville, TN 37950. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019