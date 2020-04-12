Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Mike Robinson

Mike Robinson Obituary
Mike Robinson

Knoxville - Mike Robinson age 64 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home. He was a kind and loving man who loved playing card and golf with his friends. He leaves behind a daughter, Aime Hansen; two granddaughters and countless friends. Mike has touched so many lives and will truly be missed. At his request there will be no services. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
