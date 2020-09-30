Mike Stinnett
Knoxville - Michael "Mike" Eugene Stinnett - age 62 of Knoxville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Member of Stoney Point Baptist Church. Mike was the founder, owner, and operator of Stinnett Steel since 1988. He greatly loved his "grandbabies". Preceded in death by parents, William and Wanda Stinnett; and sister, Connie Sue Stinnett. Survived by loving wife, Connie Stinnett; children, Beth (Darrell) Brooks, Emily (Nathan) Stansberry, and Jacob (Megan) Stinnett; grandchildren, Katilyn Acres, McKenzie Acres, Isaac Stansberry, Carleigh Stansberry, Olivia Stansberry, Gabrielle Stinnett, Ava Stinnett, and Bradley Stinnett; six step-grandchildren; brother, David (Mary) Stinnett; sister, Karen Stinnett; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Randy Troutman officiating. The funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com