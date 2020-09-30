1/1
Mike Stinnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Stinnett

Knoxville - Michael "Mike" Eugene Stinnett - age 62 of Knoxville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Member of Stoney Point Baptist Church. Mike was the founder, owner, and operator of Stinnett Steel since 1988. He greatly loved his "grandbabies". Preceded in death by parents, William and Wanda Stinnett; and sister, Connie Sue Stinnett. Survived by loving wife, Connie Stinnett; children, Beth (Darrell) Brooks, Emily (Nathan) Stansberry, and Jacob (Megan) Stinnett; grandchildren, Katilyn Acres, McKenzie Acres, Isaac Stansberry, Carleigh Stansberry, Olivia Stansberry, Gabrielle Stinnett, Ava Stinnett, and Bradley Stinnett; six step-grandchildren; brother, David (Mary) Stinnett; sister, Karen Stinnett; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Randy Troutman officiating. The funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved