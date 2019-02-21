|
Mikel Darlene Davis
Knoxville, TN
Mikel Darlene Davis, of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday morning February 16, 2019 at UT Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Davis; her daughter, Tina Watts; her son, Kevin Watts; stepdaughter, Roslynn Mcmanaway; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 23 at First Apostolic Church, 5020 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN. Visitation with the family starts at 5pm. The full service starts at 7pm.
Arrangements by Baldwin Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019