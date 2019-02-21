Resources
More Obituaries for Mikel Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mikel Darlene Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mikel Darlene Davis Obituary
Mikel Darlene Davis

Knoxville, TN

Mikel Darlene Davis, of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday morning February 16, 2019 at UT Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Davis; her daughter, Tina Watts; her son, Kevin Watts; stepdaughter, Roslynn Mcmanaway; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 23 at First Apostolic Church, 5020 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN. Visitation with the family starts at 5pm. The full service starts at 7pm.

Arrangements by Baldwin Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.