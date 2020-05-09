|
|
Mikel Glenn Grubb
Knoxville - Mikel Glenn Grubb, age 38, of Knoxville, TN passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 6, 2020 at Turkey Creek Medical Center. Mikel was a graduate of Karns High School. He earned a BA from Maryville College where he played baseball, and a BS in Industrial Engineering at the University of Tennessee.
Mikel served as Vice President of Integration and Transformation at Equian, LLC, where he was a well-respected leader and man of integrity, always poised under pressure. He was incredibly dedicated and passionate about his work. He was a remarkable man beloved by his Equian team.
Mikel was also a talented musician and music lover. He had a love for writing and performing his own music, which was one of his wife's favorite things about him. Mikel cherished the time he got to spend golfing, hiking, and playing volleyball with family and friends. Mikel was very proud of his family and friends and his light and joy was his beloved Dottie. His role as Dottie's Dada was his most important and he had big plans for the two of them. His generous soul and eagerness to help others were evident even as he fought his own illness. Mikel will forever be loved and missed by his family and friends.
Mikel is preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly Grubb; grandparents, Glenn Grubb and Doris Cornn Grubb, Ronald Lay and Virginia Smith Lay; and cousin, Kimberli Erin Cress. Mikel is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Tyler Corn; best buddy and daughter, Dorothy Kimberly Grubb; proud father and stepmother, Rodney and Muffett Grubb; sidekick and brother, Nicholas Grubb (Elisha); aunts, Deanna Lay, Gina Lay (Gary Cress), Regina Edmonds (Chris), Robbyn Collins; uncle, Todd Lay; mother and father-in-law, Lynnette and Anthony Corn; brother-in-law, Brooks Corn (Rachel Loyal); sister-in-law, Whitney Beckett (Chris); nieces and nephews, Kingston, Dax, Finn, and Penelope; cousins, Alicia McGinnis (Steve), Kristen Wilson (Jed), Lauren Mathews (Ray), Erin Collins, Drew Collins (Brittney Smith), Heather Housley (Nate); second cousins, Austin, Hagen, Holden, Ruthie, Maylee, Mollee, Roderick, Bradyn, Kaydence, and Blayklee; and several lifelong friends he considered his family.
In lieu of flowers, Mikel's family is requesting that donations be made to Feeding America (https://www.feedingamerica.org) or the Melanoma Research Alliance (https://www.curemelanoma.org).
Due to a strong desire to protect others with underlying health conditions from the novel coronavirus, a memorial celebrating Mikel's life will be planned in the coming months when it is safe to gather.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020