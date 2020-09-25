1/
Milan Eugene "Red" Carr
Milan "Red" Eugene Carr

Knoxville - Milan "Red" Eugene Carr, age 86 of Knoxville, passed away September 24, 2020. He was a member of Highland View Baptist. He retired from the University of Tennessee as a painter. Preceded in death by wife Betty Carr, parents Clarence and Elva Carr, and daughter-in-law Hope Carr. Survived by sons Gary (Linda) Carr and Wayne Carr, daughter Kathy (Paul) Roach, 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Family will receive friends 2:00-4:00pm Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 4:00pm, Rev. Terry Walker and Rev. Roy LaRue officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Monday, September 28, 2020, at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery for a 2:00pm interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
