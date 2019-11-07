|
Knoxville - Croley, Milda M. "Millie", of Knoxville, was promoted to Heaven on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was a dedicated Christian who surrendered her heart and life to Christ at the age of 27. She loved God and treasured His Word, the Holy Bible; reading it through many times. She was a faithful member of the Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle, and the Sunday School secretary there for over 40 years. Her husband, James C. "Jim" Croley, the love of her life and whose marriage of 55 years was, in reality, a love story, preceded her to Heaven on February 24, 2008. She mourned his passing every day, until the very end. She loved traveling with her beloved husband-anywhere. They traveled throughout Europe and many places in the U.S.; taking impromptu trips with family and friends. She especially loved hiking in the great Smokey Mountains. She enjoyed and appreciated its natural beauty; the rivers, waterfalls, rocks, the beautiful Rhododendrons, Mountain Laurels and other bountiful native plants. She was an active member of Covenant Health 50+ Fitness Program since February 2003. There, she established lasting friendships with many of the members whose friendship she valued and respected. Over the years, she has written letters to the Knoxville News Sentinel, federal, local and state representatives expressing her opinion and concern involving local and world affairs. Neither did she hesitate to send a congratulatory message to those (leaders) who chose to stand firm and true on the, oral issues that would affect little children; our nation, state and community. She was particularly concerned for the youth of our nation, taking a firm stand against pornography and upholding the value and life of the unborn. She dearly loved her family, her grand and great grandchildren, and they loved her. They all were so precious to her; gathering often for special occasions with all member being notified and expected to attend. She was always there to encourage them and lend a helping hand. To those who knew her personally and business-wise, she was a person known to keep her word. Her friends found her to be a true friend. One that was honest, kind, thoughtful, dependable and unpretentious. Other than her beloved husband, she was preceded in her home-going to Heaven by two infant children; James Christopher and Vicki Diane. Her parents; Rev. Ivory J. and Irene Kilby. Sisters; Ruth Amonett, and Martha Dishman, Brothers; Chester and Lester Kilby. She is survived by her daughters; Connie M. Ashford and husband John of Greer, SC., Sheila J. Swaggerty of Knoxville, TN., and former son-in-law, Danny Swaggerty. Goddaughter: Valerie McDaniel-Garner whom she loved dearly; who was always available to lend a helping hand, Three grandsons: Jason and Chris Swaggerty (Dallas) of Knoxville, TN., Christian Ashford of Cullowhee, NC., Two granddaughters: Jama M. Swaggerty of Knoxville, TN., and Chelsey Ashford of Greenville, SC., "her little angels". Twelve great grandchildren: Austin, Shala, Dalyn, Emma, Shawn, Brady and Avery Swaggerty, Treigh West and Demi Pate; Azyah, Ahmya, and John Rancher, and two great great-grandchildren: Haven Connor and Luna Johnson. She loved each one of them equally. Brothers: Clay Kilby (Helen) and Robert Kilby (Ailene) of Grandview, TN. Sisters: Susie Murphy, Mary Horan (Les); brother-in-law Alfred Dishman, of Crossville, TN. There are many close relatives, special nieces and nephews whom she kept in close contact with, and a host of dear friends. She loved her church family and cherished their sweet Christian friendship. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel 1421 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Tony Greene and Brother Bob Evans officiating. Family and friends will gather at the entrance to Greenwood Cemetery following the service for a 3:00 pm graveside service. At her request, in Lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the Knoxville Baptist Christian School (KBCS), 2434 E. Fifth Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917; where young boys and girls are taught about the love and saving grace of Jesus Christ. All gifts will be appreciated and graciously acknowledged. Pallbearers will be: son-in-law, John Ashford; grandsons: Jason and Chris Swaggerty and Christian Ashford. Granddaughters: Jama Swaggerty, Chelsey Ashford and grand daughter-in-law, Dallas Swaggerty. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019