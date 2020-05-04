|
Mildred Albert Jones
Powell - Mildred A. "Midge" Bailey Jones-age 89 of Powell passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Old Pleasant Gap Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Dennis and Stella Bailey; grandson, Donnie Atkins; great-grandson, Tyler Atkins; brothers, D. L. Bailey, Newell Bailey, Denny Bailey, Ronald Bailey, Wayne (Butch) Bailey, sisters, Darlene Coram, Bobbie Inklebarger.
Survivors: Sons, Gary Atkins and Gil Atkins; grandsons, Chris Atkins, Jason Atkins, Nathan Atkins; great-grandchildren, Gracie Atkins Nankervis, Justin Atkins, William Atkins, Jake Atkins, Waylon Atkins, Lilly Atkins.
Family and friends will meet at 10:45 A.M. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Corum Cemetery, Luttrell for a 11 A.M. graveside service, Rev. Leonard Goin officiating. Pallbearers: Family and friends. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020