Mildred Atkins Lawell
Mildred Atkins Lawell

Knoxville - Mildred Atkins Lawell, age 87, of Knoxville passed away Friday afternoon, September 25, 2020.

Mildred was a member of Church Street United Methodist and First Families of Tennessee. She was the first child of Lee L. Atkins and Katie Campbell Atkins. Mildred graduated from Knoxville High School Class of 1950 and the University of Tennessee class of 1954 with a degree in Elementary Education. She retired from Knoxville City Schools after thirty years of service, teaching first grade at Park Lowry and Beaumont Elementary Schools.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James A. Lawell; brother, Carl Glenn Atkins.

Mildred is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James E. Atkins and wife Phyllis; niece, Kathryn Atkins-Roberson and husband Russell; nephew, Douglas G. Atkins and wife Joy; great nephews, Ben and Will Roberson; several cousins.

Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Pleasant Forest Cemetery for graveside services for Rev. Catherine Clark Nance and Rev. Dr. Jan Buxton Wade officiating.

Memorials may be made to Church Street United Methodist Church.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
