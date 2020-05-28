Mildred B. Porterfield



Mildred B. Porterfield departed this life into her Heavenly Father's loving arms on May 25, 2020, at Fort Sanders Hospital. She was a member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church for many years. Mildred received a BS degree from Knoxville College and retired from the Knox County School System as a Cosmetology Instructor. In addition, she was the sole proprietor of a successful beauty salon.



Mildred was an active member of the Keblah Court No. 57, Imperial Court Daughters, and Elks Lodge. Her life-long career passion in the beauty industry parlayed her expertise as a Beauty Consultant and a Fashion Model for Bronner Brothers, a minority own business.



Mildred is proceeded in death by her late husband George Smith; parents: William Battle and Ruby Drain Battle; brothers: Jubie, Willie, JB, David, and Bennie Battle; sisters: Irene Clark and Annie Ruth (Ray) Battle.



She leaves to cherish her memory: sisters: Dr. Ruby Cochran and Mittie Wilson of Knoxville, TN, brother: Henry Battle of Los Angeles, California, a host of devoted nieces and nephews, and endearing friends, Mary Helen Smith, Gail Riggin, Odessa Anderson, and Lois Durum.



Mildred Porterfield will lie-in-repose on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 12-7 pm at the Unity Mortuary Chapel.



The family will receive friends on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 10-11 am, with the Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11:00 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, where there will be social distancing in place. Minister Renee Kessler will officiate the Celebration of Life.



Entombment will immediately follow the Celebration at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Flowers may be sent to Unity Mortuary anytime prior to the service. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor of Tennessee's Executive Order (COVID-19). Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store