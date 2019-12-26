|
|
Mildred "Delores" Brogdon Patterson
Knoxville - Mildred "Delores" Brogdon Patterson, a life-long resident of the Knoxville area, passed away on December 24, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born February 2, 1933. She is preceeded in death by her husband, Eugene Patterson, father Roy Brogdon, mother Grace Mae Brogdon, her aunt Dadie, daughter Donna Gale Patterson, grandson Jeremy Patterson, and grandson Derek Carl Wessman, along with 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Delores is survived by daughters Vicky (Ronald) Martin, Brenda (Tom) Williams, Karen (Greg) Anderson; sons Gary (Ramona) Patterson, Donald (Darleen) Patterson, and Dennis (Diane) Patterson; grandchildren Tracy (Justin) Garrison, Brittany Patterson, Tara Osterberg, Timothy (Patience) Marcum, Thomas Williams, Courtney Galloway, Jessica (Jacob) Allen, Matthew (Stephanie) Patterson, Stephanie (Daniel) Bordner, Brett (Jolleen) Anderson, Courtney (Rachel) Anderson, and Matthew Patterson; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by brothers Howard (Stella) Brogdon, Earl (Brenda) Whitson, and a host of other family and friends. The family extends a Thank You to Daneen Bowers, her "daughter from another mother."
Delores was a faithful member of the Farragut congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was dearly loved by all who knew her. She loved the beach, the mountains, and beating her family at card games. She loved her "Poopsie," whom she was in love with and married to for 57 years.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, from 5-7pm with a memorial service immediately following, at Farragut Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 117 Cogdill Road, Knoxville.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to jw.org or the . The family of Delores Patterson wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living for the care they provided Delores in her final days.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019