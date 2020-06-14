Mildred Calfee Mickie" HaleKnoxville - Mildred Calfee Hale, age 94, of White Pine, was called Home and reunited with her daughter and Papa Jim on Thursday, June 11, at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood.Mildred - or "Mickie" as she was known to friends and family - was a member of Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Mildred was a hard-working, dedicated mother and grandmother, who put herself through Laboratory Technician School while raising a young daughter. She served as a medical technologist and assistant at the Allen Medical Clinic of Morristown for many faithful years before advancing to a supervisory role at TVA's Employee Health. After retiring, she to pursued her lo of gardening, grew world-class roses, and loved making floral arrangements for her church and friends.She is preceded in death and reunited with her husband Jim Hale; daughter Elizabeth Marshall; granddaughter Anne Marshall; brothers Bob, "Doodle", and Gwyn Calfee; and parents John & Elizabeth "Granny" Calfee. Mildred is survived by son-in-law Michael Marshall; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Jonathan and ava Marshall; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June the 18th, at Click Funeral Home, Middlebrook Chapel (9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923), with a memorial service officiated by Rev. Fran Vickers to follow at 1:00 p.m.Masks will be provided and their use is encouraged along with social distancing to help protect our community and neighbors from communicable diseases.Flowers are welcome, and Mildred requested any memorial contributions be made to the church she loved, Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Powell.Our eternal and deepfelt thanks to the staff at Autumn Care, Karns, and Signature Healthcare of Rockwood for their exemplary care and kindness.