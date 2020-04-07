|
|
Mildred Caughron
Knoxville - Mildred Buchanan Caughron, 88, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020.
She was a charter member of Wallace Memorial and Cumberland Baptist Churches.
She is currently a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by mother, Mildred Isabelle Buchanan; father, Fobs Joseph Buchanan and nine brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Gayle Caughron, daughters Kim Matthews and Lisa Matthews, son-in-law Mike Robbins, stepchildren Kenneth and Ellen Caughron and a beloved grandson Matthew Gayle Cherney.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a private service and burial. The family asks that in lieu of flowers to honor Mildred with donations to Emily's List or the Pat Summit Foundation.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020