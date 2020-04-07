Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Caughron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Caughron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Caughron Obituary
Mildred Caughron

Knoxville - Mildred Buchanan Caughron, 88, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020.

She was a charter member of Wallace Memorial and Cumberland Baptist Churches.

She is currently a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was predeceased by mother, Mildred Isabelle Buchanan; father, Fobs Joseph Buchanan and nine brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Gayle Caughron, daughters Kim Matthews and Lisa Matthews, son-in-law Mike Robbins, stepchildren Kenneth and Ellen Caughron and a beloved grandson Matthew Gayle Cherney.

Due to Covid-19 there will be a private service and burial. The family asks that in lieu of flowers to honor Mildred with donations to Emily's List or the Pat Summit Foundation.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -