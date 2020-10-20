Mildred (Millie) Estes



Sweetwater - 1945-2020



Estes, Mildred Millie Atkins, age 75, wife of William (Eddie) Estes, of Sweetwater, TN, passed away at 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Parkwest Hospital. Millie was a dedicated public servant for 45 years, serving as the Monroe County Register of Deeds from 1986 - 2018 and working prior to this in the Monroe County Trustee's office. She is a long-time member of Fairview Baptist Tabernacle Church. Millie loved everyone she met and always had the biggest smile that would brighten the saddest of days. She loved her family with all her heart, was a wonderful cook, and the most loving Mamaw to her most cherished gifts, her grandchildren.



Survivors, daughters & son-in-law's - Kimberly "Kim" & Rodney Bivens, of Sweetwater, TN, and Tammy & Bill Spencer, of Lenoir City, TN. Grandchildren & spouses - Ashley & Sam Mason, and Andy & Marysa Bivens all of Sweetwater, TN, Billy Spencer of Arlington, VA. and Brandon Spencer of Lenoir City, TN. Great-grandchildren - Blayne Mason and Milliana Mason both of Sweetwater, TN. and Sister-in-law's & Brother-in-law's - Kay Hatton of Westland, MI, Joseph & Betty Joe Estes of Sweetwater, TN, Ron & Elizbeth Mincy of Sweetwater, TN, Jerry & Robin Estes of Mount Juliet, TN, and Aunt - Bernice Hardin of Madisonville, TN, Great-niece and nephew Amanda & Andy Nichols, Billy & Vickie Coleman, all of Madisonville, TN, Several cousins, nieces & nephews, and many special friends.



Preceded in death by Father & Mother Sammy Earl (Sweet Pea) & Lillie Mae Cooley Atkins of Madisonville, TN, Father-in-law & Mother-in-law William Edgar & Mary Helen Estes of Sweetwater, TN, Sister & Brother-in-laws, Zelma Lee & Billy Joe Stricklan, of Madisonville, TN, and Douglas Estes of Sweetwater, TN and Niece & Nephew Terresa & Joseph Coleman of Madisonville, TN.



Friends may call at their convenience from 4 PM until 7 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 2 PM in the Sweetwater Memorial Park with Dr. Gerald Atkins officiating.









