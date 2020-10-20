1/1
Mildred (Millie) Estes
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred (Millie) Estes

Sweetwater - 1945-2020

Estes, Mildred Millie Atkins, age 75, wife of William (Eddie) Estes, of Sweetwater, TN, passed away at 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Parkwest Hospital. Millie was a dedicated public servant for 45 years, serving as the Monroe County Register of Deeds from 1986 - 2018 and working prior to this in the Monroe County Trustee's office. She is a long-time member of Fairview Baptist Tabernacle Church. Millie loved everyone she met and always had the biggest smile that would brighten the saddest of days. She loved her family with all her heart, was a wonderful cook, and the most loving Mamaw to her most cherished gifts, her grandchildren.

Survivors, daughters & son-in-law's - Kimberly "Kim" & Rodney Bivens, of Sweetwater, TN, and Tammy & Bill Spencer, of Lenoir City, TN. Grandchildren & spouses - Ashley & Sam Mason, and Andy & Marysa Bivens all of Sweetwater, TN, Billy Spencer of Arlington, VA. and Brandon Spencer of Lenoir City, TN. Great-grandchildren - Blayne Mason and Milliana Mason both of Sweetwater, TN. and Sister-in-law's & Brother-in-law's - Kay Hatton of Westland, MI, Joseph & Betty Joe Estes of Sweetwater, TN, Ron & Elizbeth Mincy of Sweetwater, TN, Jerry & Robin Estes of Mount Juliet, TN, and Aunt - Bernice Hardin of Madisonville, TN, Great-niece and nephew Amanda & Andy Nichols, Billy & Vickie Coleman, all of Madisonville, TN, Several cousins, nieces & nephews, and many special friends.

Preceded in death by Father & Mother Sammy Earl (Sweet Pea) & Lillie Mae Cooley Atkins of Madisonville, TN, Father-in-law & Mother-in-law William Edgar & Mary Helen Estes of Sweetwater, TN, Sister & Brother-in-laws, Zelma Lee & Billy Joe Stricklan, of Madisonville, TN, and Douglas Estes of Sweetwater, TN and Niece & Nephew Terresa & Joseph Coleman of Madisonville, TN.

Friends may call at their convenience from 4 PM until 7 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 2 PM in the Sweetwater Memorial Park with Dr. Gerald Atkins officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sweetwater Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kyker Funeral Homes J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved