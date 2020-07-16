Mildred F. Moore
Knoxville - Moore, Mildred F. 79 of Knoxville, TN entered her Heavenly Home Thursday, July 16, 2020 where she now sings in the Heavenly Choir. She enjoyed singing for the Lord for many years. Mildred was a loving wife of 58 years, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a longtime member of Valley View Baptist Church. Mildred was preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Ollie Romines; sister, Julia Ramsey; brothers, Earl and Bud Romines; nephews, David Romines and John Shackleford; and twin boys. She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Moore; son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Deanna Moore; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Tom Hoskins; grandchildren, Kayla (Carlos), Chris, Katie, Wesley and Emily; great grandchild, Camden; sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Ed Shackleford; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, July 20th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7pm. Rev. Louis Branch and Rev. Harvey Harmon to officiate. Burial will take place Tuesday, July 21st at Greenwood Cemetery meeting at 9:45am for a 10am graveside service.
