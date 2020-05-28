Mildred Faye Sanders
Mildred Faye Sanders

Seymour - Mildred Faye Sanders, age 76, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Mildred was a retired hairdresser. She styled hair for 49 years and owned her own shop called Faye's Hair Fashion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Sanders; parents, William and Bessie Widener; brother, Bud Widener, and sister, Louis Wilson. Her survivors include: daughters, Tonya Watson and Ronda Ford; grandchildren, Cody Watson, Taylor Watson, Dustin Hesson, and Michael Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Charlee and Casen Watson; brother, Glenn Widener and wife Hen; brother-in-law, JC Wilson; sister-in-law, Louis Widener; and special friends and family, Jack and Debbie Harper, and the Shiloh Church family. In lieu of flowers, Faye wished for donations to be made to Shiloh Baptist Church as a living memorial, Shiloh Baptist Church, 1432 Shiloh Church Rd, Seymour, TN 37865, (865) 429-0552. Graveside service and interment 1 PM Saturday at Highland South Cemetery with Pastor Glenn Metts officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Shiloh Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
MAY
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Highland South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
