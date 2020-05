Mildred Faye SandersSeymour - Mildred Faye Sanders, age 76, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Mildred was a retired hairdresser. She styled hair for 49 years and owned her own shop called Faye's Hair Fashion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Sanders; parents, William and Bessie Widener; brother, Bud Widener, and sister, Louis Wilson. Her survivors include: daughters, Tonya Watson and Ronda Ford; grandchildren, Cody Watson, Taylor Watson, Dustin Hesson, and Michael Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Charlee and Casen Watson; brother, Glenn Widener and wife Hen; brother-in-law, JC Wilson; sister-in-law, Louis Widener; and special friends and family, Jack and Debbie Harper, and the Shiloh Church family. In lieu of flowers, Faye wished for donations to be made to Shiloh Baptist Church as a living memorial, Shiloh Baptist Church, 1432 Shiloh Church Rd, Seymour, TN 37865, (865) 429-0552. Graveside service and interment 1 PM Saturday at Highland South Cemetery with Pastor Glenn Metts officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Shiloh Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at ( www.atchleyfuneralhome.com